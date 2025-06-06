Arrested Osceola County sheriff connected to illegal casino empire

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez walked into a federal building Thursday morning, but just minutes later was stripped of his gun and his badge.

Lopez was put in handcuff and read his rights, as federal authorities charged him with racketeering after a lengthy investigation. Soon after, Gov,. Ron DeSantis suspended him as sheriff.

According to Homeland Security Investigations, the investigation started in 2023.

The state attorney general said Lopez was involved is a “massive illegal gambling operation” in Osceola and Lake counties.

Authorities say that operation brought in more than $20 million.

Investigators say it started after Lopez took office in 2020. He allegedly allowed gambling operations to set up illegally in his county in exchange for cash.

Investigators say Lopez played a multifaceted role in expanding and protecting the illegal enterprise, using his office to shield it from law enforcement.

Four co-defendants - Ying Zhang, Sharon Fredrick, Sheldon Wetherholt and Carol Cote - are also named in the charging documents. They’re accused of running or working for the illegal gambling operation.

State prosecutors list one location in the charging documents. Eclipse Social Club, also known as Fusion Social Club, operated at 4561 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway in Kissimmee.

The former club is now a Mexican restaurant.

State prosecutors say Eclipse Social Club operated from about June 2022 to August 2024.

On the club’s TikTok, you can see Eclipse Social Club repeatedly promoting gambling. The social media page calls the establishment “a casino with a lot, fish tables and computer games with daily promotions.”

Videos show the wall of the building lined with at least 20 video slots and other gaming machines.

According to state business records, Wetherholt was the manager of this social club.

Wetherholt, Zhang and Lopez are accused of keeping the gambling house, unlawfully having slot machines and setting up or promoting a lottery.

State prosecutors say Lopez and Zhang were also involved with money laundering so disguising the money collected from this illegal gambling operation.

Fedrick and Cote are listed in court documents as employees or agents of this operation. Cote was booked in the Lake County Jail at 2 p.m. Thursday.

WFTV found Wetherholt filed for the LLC in 2020 out of Citrus County. The LLC was active until 2024 shortly after it was passed to a Wyoming LLC.

Investigators say more arrest warrants will be filed in the coming days.

