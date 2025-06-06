Osceola County’s interim sheriff aiming for stability after Lopez’s arrest

, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed Chris Blackmon as the interim sheriff of Osceola County after the arrest of the now-suspended sheriff, Marcos Lopez.

Blackmon has a 35-year career in law enforcement. Graduating from the trooper academy in 1990. He’s been the central region chief for the Florida Highway Patrol.

A majority of his career was in central Florida at Troop D. He worked as a DUI trooper. He then worked his way up the ranks to sergeant, lieutenant and captain, all within Troop D.

He was promoted to major and moved to Tallahassee. He came back as a troop commander a few years ago.

Blackmon says one of his main focuses is to bring stability back to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

