7 Florida police officers arrested after deadly high-speed pursuit

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — State prosecutors announced Thursday that seven Florida police officers have been arrested.

The arrests are related to a deadly high-speed pursuit on July 30, 2024.

The pursuit started in West Palm Beach and ended in a tragic crash in Boynton Beach.

The crash took the lives of two innocent women.

“The police officers’ actions are a disturbing betrayal of the public trust,” State Attorney Alexcia Cox said. “Law enforcement officers have a duty to the public they swore to uphold. No one is above the law, and this office will pursue justice wherever the facts and the law lead.”

Officials said three officers — Austin B. Danielovich, Pierre F. Etienne, and Christopher C. Rekdahl — have been arrested on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death, a first-degree felony, and one count of official misconduct, a third-degree felony.

An additional four officers — Michael E. Borgen, William L. Loayza, Brandan C. Stedfelt, and Darien J. Thomas — have been arrested on one count of official misconduct, prosecutors said.

