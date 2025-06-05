Body camera video released of Orlando police killing man with ‘simulated’ gun

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department has released body camera video of the deadly officer-involved shooting from May 1.

Police say they responded to 911 calls around 5:45 p.m. that day about a man with a gun at a 7-Eleven in the 4500 block of Conroy Road. Police say they were told he pointed the weapon at someone, and security video showed him armed inside a nearby dry cleaning business.

Officers confronted the man, 25-year-old Orlin Manuel Bueso Calderon, in an apartment complex parking lot in the 4600 block of Cason Cove Drive.

Officers say they told Calderon multiple times to drop the weapon but he didn’t. They shot him, killing him.

Investigators later determined the weapon was a “simulated firearm.”

The officers involved in the shooting are on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates. Those findings will be turned over to the state attorney’s office.

