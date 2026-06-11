Oviedo residents to face water outage for fire hydrant installation

OVIEDO, Fla. — Residents in part of an Oviedo neighborhood will experience a planned water outage on Thursday as crews install a new fire hydrant and isolation valve, according to the City of Oviedo.

The work is scheduled to begin around 10 a.m. in the Cedar Bend subdivision off North County Road 426 and is expected to last about eight hours.

Water service will be temporarily interrupted for homes on:

Jordan Court

Neile Court

Rachael Court

Once water service is restored, residents in the affected area will be placed under a precautionary boil water notice while water samples are tested.

City officials said door hangers were distributed to homes in the subdivision to notify residents of the planned outage and boil water notice.

Additional information about boil water notices is available through the City of Oviedo.

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