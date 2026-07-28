Orlando man sues Sig Sauer after P365 fires unexpectedly in holster

ORLANDO, Fla. — A 40-year-old man from Orlando has filed a federal lawsuit against Sig Sauer, Inc., claiming his P365 pistol discharged without the trigger being pulled while in the holster, leading to serious leg injuries.

David Araujo De Souza filed a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Orlando Division, stating that the gun discharged unexpectedly on November 5, 2024, while he was sitting with the weapon on his right hip.

The complaint emphasizes Sig Sauer’s marketing and warranty terms, such as its “Infinite Guarantee” that promises defect-free mechanical operation, and statements in the operator manual regarding “effective, well-designed safety features.”

Sig Sauer has been involved in numerous lawsuits alleging unintended discharges of its P320 platform. Some plaintiffs and attorneys believe that similar safety issues may exist in other models, although the company maintains that the guns cannot fire without pulling the trigger.

Souza has requested a jury trial. The case will be handled in the federal court in Orlando, where both parties will present evidence regarding the alleged defect and its causation.

Channel 9 will keep reporting on the updates about lawsuits against Sig Sauer and will share the information as soon as it becomes available.

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