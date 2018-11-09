0 Masked men barge into Windermere home, rob family at gunpoint, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for four people they said robbed a Windermere family at gunpoint and stole a safe filled with cash jewelry and important documents.

The victim said she was at her Zori Lane home Friday when she saw four masked men running from the back, sliding-glass door into her home.

According to a report, one of the men pointed a gun at her and demanded to know where the safe was.

The victim said she was trying to stall while yelling for her daughter, who was also in the home, so that she could call 911.

The armed men led the victim to her bedroom and into a closet where there was a safe, but she told him she did not know the combination.

She said another one of the men came into the room and picked up the safe. Meanwhile, the gunman forced the victim to lie on the couch while putting a gun to her head. She said he then dragged her upstairs, where her grandson could be heard crying.

The baby was on the floor, and the mattress he had been sleeping on had been pulled off the bed.

According to the report, the victim grabbed the child and ran downstairs while all the gunmen fled.

Deputies said the safe contained money, jewelry and important documents.



