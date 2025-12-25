Floridians see relief at gas pump amid Holiday travel rush

ORLANDO, Fla. — Millions of people are getting behind the wheel or boarding planes to reach their holiday destinations as Christmas Day approaches.

AAA estimates that 6.7 million Floridians will travel by car during the holiday travel period, which runs from December 20th through January 1st.

Traffic along Florida’s Turnpike in Orange County was flowing without issues on Christmas Eve, giving many travelers an unexpectedly easy commute.

It came after days of serious crashes, including one that killed a traffic worker and shutdown parts of I-95 in Brevard County on Monday.

Traveler Melanie Campioni said her family’s annual holiday trip got off to a stress-free start on Christmas Eve.

Campioni woke up early, loaded her car with presents, packed up her daughter and the family’s German shepherd, and began the five-hour drive from Fort Lauderdale to her parents’ home in Alachua County.

“Every year we go out and see them and spend the weekend with them,” said Campioni, “There really hasn’t been any congestion. Usually, we hit a few barriers, especially here in Orlando, but it’s been very clean, very, very fast.”

Other travelers shared similar experiences on the road. Elizabeth Abadia said driving was the preferred option this holiday.

“Better than being in the airport, definitely. So smooth,” said Abadia.

The Abadia family is traveling from Broward County to reunite with relatives at their family farm in North Florida. Abadia said she was looking forward to spending time with her family and honoring classic Christmas traditions.

“A Christmas tree, a little gift, and just praying and being thankful for what we have, that’s all,” said Abadia.

Drivers are also seeing some financial relief at the gas pump this holiday season. AAA reports the national average gas price has dipped below $3 per gallon for the first time in four years.

According to AAA, the state average cost per gallon as of Wednesday was $2.81.

“We have seen some fluctuations on a weekly basis, but ultimately pump prices are following a downward trend,” said Mark Jenkins, a spokesperson for AAA.

According to AAA, most drivers hit the roads on Saturday and Sunday before Christmas.

Friday is also expected to be a busy day for drivers, with heavy traffic anticipated as travelers return home after Christmas Day.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group