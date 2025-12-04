Building explodes in downtown Eustis after gas leak

EUSTIS, Fla. — A jewelry and gemstone business blew up in downtown Eustis on Thursday after crews repaired a gas leak outside the store.

Fire Chief Michael Swanson said crews doing road work had found the leak, which seeped into nearby utility lines, which he said was not uncommon.

After they capped the leak and began to clear the scene, a fireball erupted from the store.

Video from Tip Tops, a screen printing business across the street, captured the explosion, which blew out the building’s windows and sent at least one pedestrian running.

Chief Swanson said the business’ owner, described by neighbors as an older woman, was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

“The building actually doesn’t have gas service to it that we know of,” Swanson said. “If there’s a gas service line to it that was from years ago, we don’t know. What we do know is that there everything in the building is electric, and we’re not finding any gas shut offs remains on the building.”

Swanson said the explosion happened in the back of the building, where the woman kept soldering and welding equipment.

Several other buildings were evacuated as a precaution. The State Fire Marshal will investigate the explosion.

