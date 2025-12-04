Major cheese recall hits Walmart, Publix, Target and Aldi across multiple states

ORLANDO, Fla. — A massive recall has been issued on popular shredded cheeses sold in several states, including Florida.

More than one million bags of shredded cheese are being recalled due to potential metal fragments found inside the packaging.

The recall affects four types of shredded cheese sold at major retailers including Walmart, Publix, Target and Aldi.

Some of the recalled products include Publix Italian Six Cheese Blend and Great Value Provolone and Mozzarella Blend.

Regulators have issued the recall as a precautionary measure to prevent any potential harm to consumers.

The affected products have been pulled from store shelves as the investigation continues.

While the recall is in effect, customers who have purchased these products are advised to check their packaging and return any affected items to the store for a refund or replacement.

More details on the recalled items can be found here.

