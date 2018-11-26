Chilly week ahead as major cold front moves into Central Florida

CENTRAL FLORIDA - Chilly weather will slowly move into Central Florida as Monday brings near-record highs hitting 84 degrees.
A cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s late Monday night.
“Our biggest cold front of the season is hours away. We may see a few storms this afternoon, then the colder air will rush in tonight,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.
The frosty temperatures are expected to hang around all week.
“Highs tomorrow will only be in the 60s, and tomorrow night, we’ll be down in the 30s and 40s - our coldest weather in over eight months,” Shields said.
