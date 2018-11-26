  • Chilly week ahead as major cold front moves into Central Florida

    By: Brian Shields , Kelly Healey

    Updated:

    CENTRAL FLORIDA - Chilly weather will slowly move into Central Florida as Monday brings near-record highs hitting 84 degrees.  

     

    Watch: Live Doppler HD | Download: Free Weather App

     

    A cold front will drop temperatures into the 50s late Monday night.  

     

    “Our biggest cold front of the season is hours away. We may see a few storms this afternoon, then the colder air will rush in tonight,” Severe Weather Center 9 meteorologist Brian Shields said.

     

    The frosty temperatures are expected to hang around all week.

     

    Watch: WFTV 5-Day Forecast

     

    “Highs tomorrow will only be in the 60s, and tomorrow night, we’ll be down in the 30s and 40s - our coldest weather in over eight months,” Shields said. 

    TRENDING NOW:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories