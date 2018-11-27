ORLANDO, Fla. - Thanksgiving travelers are getting a longer vacation than they bargained for thanks for flight delays and cancelations due to winter storms blanketing the Midwest.
Orlando International Airport was the busiest travel destination in the country over Thanksgiving, and many of those folks are still not home.
Flight boards at OIA have been dotted with delays and cancellations since Monday night, leaving passengers stranded.
"Just waiting on my flight. All the bad weather came so it delayed our flight and I'm ready to go home, man," said traveler D.C. Cook, who said his flight had been delayed four hours so far.
Winter weather is delaying flights across the county, causing a ripple effect in Orlando.
All around OIA Tuesday morning, passengers were trying to find ways to get comfortable knowing they could be there a while.
"It's frustrating. We're tired. There's nowhere to sleep," said traveler Kisha Smith.
Travelers are advised to check their flight's status before heading to the airport, and to arrive early if they’re traveling to – or through – the Midwest.
