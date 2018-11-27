2 arrested after man found stabbed to death in Maitland home

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A man was stabbed to death late Monday night in unincorporated Maitland, the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies said they were called to a home on South Boulevard just before midnight, where they found the man suffering from fatal stab wounds.
Two men who live in the home, Jake Bilotta, 22, and Ian McClurg, 21, were arrested on charges of premeditated murder and booked into the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, deputies said.
Two other residents of the home were not charged.
Investigators said they believe the victim knew the men, and the incident is related to an ongoing dispute.
The victim’s name has not been released.
