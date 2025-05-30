Permits reveal Trader Joe’s next Central Florida expansion target

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A building permit was filed May 19 in Brevard County for a project with the description “interior buildout Trader Joe’s” — suggesting the ultra-popular grocery store is headed to The Avenue Viera lifestyle center near Melbourne.

New Jersey-based CP Venture Five AV LLC, an entity tied to Avenue Viera co-owner and co-manager PGIM Real Estate, applied for the permit. Brian Kern of Oculus Inc. is the applicant. The value of the project is listed at $700,000.

Additional details were not immediately available.

