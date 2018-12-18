  • Boone High School student shot, killed on walk to school, deputies say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old Boone High School student was shot and killed while walking to school Tuesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

    Sheriff John Mina said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. near the intersection of Waldo Street and Kaley Avenue about a half mile from the high school.

    Mina said nearby residents heard the gunshots and called 911. Mina said the teen was found with gunshot wounds and transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

    Mina said the teen lived in the neighborhood nearby, which borders Hourglass Park.

    No information about a possible suspect has been released. Mina said anyone with information regarding the case should call Crimeline.

