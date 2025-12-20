Woman dunked 6-year-old in hotel pool amid fight, deputies say

OSCEOLA, Fla. — A Southwest Florida woman is sitting in the Osceola County jail with no bond after deputies said she dunked another woman’s child in a hotel pool.

Tiffany Griffith, of Ft. Myers, was taken into custody Friday and charged with aggravated child abuse.

Deputies said the incident happened at the Gaylord Hotel’s pool.

They said Griffith intervened in a fight involving her son and a 6-year-old. They said she dunked the 6-year-old under the water after the fight.

The initial incident report didn’t go into detail about the fight or the dunking. It wasn’t immediately clear if Griffith held the child under the water and if any other adult intervened.

WFTV has reached out to the sheriff’s office and the jail for additional information.

Gaylord management declined to comment when a crew stopped by to inquire about the arrest Saturday afternoon.

