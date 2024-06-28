Central Florida Spotlight speaks with Orlando tourism icon

ORLANDO, Fla. — For 50 years, one man has transformed Orlando’s tourism, hotel and convention business.

Harris Rosen has also spent millions helping local children in Central Florida.

Rosen sat down with Channel 9 anchor Greg Warmoth for “Central Florida Spotlight” this week.

Rosen spoke about the current health of the tourism business, providing healthcare for his employees and his efforts to change children’s lives in Tangelo Park and Parramore.

When I achieved the success that I had, how incredibly grateful I was and thank God so many times I heard a voice, and it said, ‘Harris, now that you are successful, it’s time to give back.”

You can watch the full interview Sunday on Central Florida Spotlight.

It airs at 12:30 p.m., following Eyewitness News at noon.

