Chick-fil-A planned in Lake Buena Vista

Tourists and residents in the Lake Ruby area of Lake Buena Vista soon will be able to enjoy chicken sandwiches every day but Sunday.

Plans for a new Chick-fil-A in the tourist area are in the works, according to an April 5 filing with Orange County.

The filing, made by Fort Lauderdale civil engineering firm Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., showed the popular fast-food chain has chosen a site at 12148 S. Apopka Vineland Road. Previously, Romano’s Macaroni Grill was at this address.

