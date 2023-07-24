Clark Howard: Parents are going into debt so their kids can play sports

ORLANDO, Fla. — Many parents right now are working two or three jobs, or going into debt, just so their kids can play sports.

The Aspen Institute said it is a reality for over 70% of U.S. parents.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard explains how you can keep your kids playing without breaking the bank.

Basketball, football, lacrosse, water polo, baseball, and swimming.

According to a 2022 survey by Project Play and Utah State, the average family pays just under $890 on one child’s primary sport each year.

Play It Again Sports will buy your old gear, or you can take credits to use for the equipment you need.

Sideline Swap and eBay are also great options for buying and selling gear.

When it comes to the team fees, you may be able to get them waived or a scholarship may be available.

