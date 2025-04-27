Clear tonight, warm tomorrow with a chance of spotty showers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see mostly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid-60s.

Monday brings highs in the upper 80s and a chance for afternoon showers, though most areas will stay dry as rain moves west.

Tuesday keeps highs in the mid-80s with isolated showers possible.

Expect warm, mostly sunny conditions with brief, light rain possible.

Stay prepared for pop-up showers, but outdoor plans should face minimal disruptions.

