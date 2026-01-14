Coldest air in years headed to Central Florida as freeze watches issued

ORLANDO, Fla. — An approaching cold front will bring some of the coldest air in years to Central Florida.

Our area will remain cloudy and cooler on Wednesday, with highs in the 60s.

Scattered showers are also possible later Wednesday.

More rain is expected Thursday as the strong front arrives.

Morning rain is expected Thursday before clearing to sunshine in the afternoon and temperatures will drop to the 50s after the front passes.

A Cold Weather Alert will be in effect for Central Florida from Thursday night into Friday morning.

Residents should prepare for the possibility of freezing temperatures, with expected lows falling into the 20s and low 30s.

This will be the coldest air in our area since 2022.

Freeze watches have been issued for almost all of Central Florida, heightening concerns about the potential impact on agriculture and outdoor activities.

Local authorities are advising residents to protect sensitive plants and take precautions against the cold.

