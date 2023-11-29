An investigation is underway after a walkway roof collapsed at a South Florida school.

Video shows the damage at Atlantic Technical College.

Photos: Construction material causes roof collapse at Florida school, officials say

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Construction material causes roof collapse at Florida school, officials say

It’s a high school and post-secondary school in Broward County.

Read: Florida woman accused of passing counterfeit money attempted to eat fake bills, police say

The district superintendent says a large amount of debris and roof construction material was weighing down the roof, leading to the collapse.

No students or staff were in the area when it happened, and no one was hurt.

Read: Florida woman charged after stabbing boyfriend in the eye with ‘rabies needle,’ police say

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group