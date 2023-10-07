Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun charge after shooting down law enforcement drone

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Mount Dora man who admitted to shooting down a law enforcement drone in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.
On July 11, 2021, Lake County deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business on 10 acres of land in Mount Dora.
According to the State Attorney’s Office, deputies were using a drone to help with a search of the property when it was destroyed by gunfire from a nearby home.
Deputies responded to the home and were confronted by 56-year-old Wendell Doyle Goney, who admitted to shooting the drone down with a .22 caliber rifle.
According to the State Attorney’s Office, Goney tried to claim the drone had been “harassing” him. He then admitted that he could not legally possess a firearm due to a history of felony convictions.
A check of Goney’s criminal history confirmed 29 prior felony convictions in the state of Florida which included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, drug possession and burglary. As a convicted felon, federal law prohibits Goney from possessing firearms and ammunition.
The State Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Goney pleaded guilty to a single charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.
A sentencing date has not been set
29-time convicted felon pleads guilty to illegal firearm possession after shooting down law enforcement drone. #PSNMDFL @ATF_Tampa @DOTInspectorGen @LakeCountySO https://t.co/zAesmnaJtt— USAO Middle Florida (@USAO_MDFL) October 6, 2023
