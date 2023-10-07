Convicted felon pleads guilty to gun charge after shooting down law enforcement drone

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Mount Dora man who admitted to shooting down a law enforcement drone in 2021 has pleaded guilty to a federal weapons charge.

On July 11, 2021, Lake County deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business on 10 acres of land in Mount Dora.

According to the State Attorney’s Office, deputies were using a drone to help with a search of the property when it was destroyed by gunfire from a nearby home.

Deputies responded to the home and were confronted by 56-year-old Wendell Doyle Goney, who admitted to shooting the drone down with a .22 caliber rifle.

Man indicted in Florida for shooting down sheriff’s office drone (NCD)

According to the State Attorney’s Office, Goney tried to claim the drone had been “harassing” him. He then admitted that he could not legally possess a firearm due to a history of felony convictions.

A check of Goney’s criminal history confirmed 29 prior felony convictions in the state of Florida which included aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, drug possession and burglary. As a convicted felon, federal law prohibits Goney from possessing firearms and ammunition.

The State Attorney’s Office announced Friday that Goney pleaded guilty to a single charge of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. He faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

A sentencing date has not been set

