0 Davenport leaders face backlash over proposed protections for LGBTQ residents

DAVENPORT, Fla. - Davenport city leaders are facing blowback for trying to protect residents who are LGBTQ.

Some of the people living there are mad about an anti-discrimination ordinance that applies to housing and employment inside city limits.

One man has also been writing to City Hall claiming Davenport is becoming a sanctuary city.

One of the city commissioners decided the growth Davenport is seeing provided a really good opportunity to lead Polk County in terms of being its first city with an ordinance protecting LGBT rights.

However, the ordinance does more than that, and he was surprised to see just how controversial it became.

"We've just identified another segment of the population that deserves equal protection," said Commissioner Brandon Kneeld. "Davenport's long been a leader in Polk County."

The way he and others on the city commission figure it, why not set an example and stop local employers and landlords from discriminating based on sexual orientation?

"I've seen what so many of my friends and family have gone through," Kneeld said.

But public comments and written responses have turned out to be somewhat negative.

That's especially of one man's emails to City Hall, in which he complained the ordinance would designate Davenport as an "LGBTQ sanctuary city."

The man wrote that if Florida’s not supposed to have "sanctuary cities for illegals, maybe you should re-evaluate" this, also writing about "individuals who are designated as child molesters."

"As a father, and as a member of the LGBT community, that just broke my heart and deeply offended me," Kneeld said.

Around town, the people of Davenport were more sympathetic.

"We are all God's people,” said resident Kerem Munoz.

But even supporters said it could be an uphill battle.

"There are a lot of people that have been here for generations and they just don't like change," said resident Joyce Hunter.

The next step will be a public meeting Aug. 19 at which city leaders are going to be talking with the city attorney, going through the issues line by line.

