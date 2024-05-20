Recall alert: Dog food sold at Walmart recalled over metal pieces

Bags of dry Pedigree-branded dog food sold at Walmart are being recalled because they may contain loose pieces of metal, according to Mars-Petcare which produces the dog food.

The recall involves 44-pound bags of Pedigree Adult Complete Nutrition Grilled Steak & Vegetable Flavor Dry Dog Food sold by Walmart in four states – Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma and Texas.

According to a notice posted on Saturday by the Food and Drug Administration, the recall involves 315 bags of the kibble.

The best-by-date for the food is March 4, 2025, and the lot code is 410B2TXT02. The codes are printed on the bottom of the back of the packaging, according to the company.

The recalled dog food was sold at these 176 stores in the four states, according to Walmart.

Those who purchased the impacted dog food should stop using it and contact the company for a return at 1-800-525-5273 or by visiting https://www.pedigree.com/update.





