Daytona Beach considers hiring attorney to draft panhandling ordinance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Residents and tourists often see panhandlers in Daytona Beach.
It has become so common in recent months that a Krispy Kreme store said it had to hire armed security guards to prevent customers from being harassed. And a Wawa had an empty police car parked outside the convenience store.
The city of Daytona Beach said it's considering a new ordinance to ban panhandling in certain parts of the city.
The city said it wants to spend $30,000 to hire attorney Michael Kahn to write a panhandling ordinance.
The city of Saint Augustine hired Kahn to write one, which restricts panhandling within 20 feet of entrances to businesses, banks and some government properties.
"You spend $1.4 million on the legal department every year," Channel 9's Michael Springer said. "(It doesn't) have anyone capable of writing anything or looking at that ordinance and drafting (something) similar?"
"That's the choice of the city attorney's office," city manager Jim Chisholm said.
Officials will discuss hiring Kahn during a meeting Wednesday evening.
