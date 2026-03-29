Daytona Beach Shores’ Frank Rendon Park set to reopen after repairs

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County will reopen Frank Rendon Park on Tuesday, March 31, following the completion of a comprehensive restoration project.

The park, located at 2705 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores, had been closed for repairs since August 2025.

The restoration addressed significant damage caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole in 2022. The work was finished in compliance with Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement criteria, which assisted the county in securing federal funding for the disaster-damaged facility.

The restoration project focused on rebuilding infrastructure lost during the 2022 storms. Crews constructed a new seawall and reinstalled a previously permitted granite stone revetment along the southern end of the park. These structures were designed to protect the shoreline and nearby facilities from future ocean events.

Beach access was also improved through the reconstruction of an ADA-accessible dune walkover. Additionally, workers rebuilt a second set of stairs at the southern access point to provide multiple entry options for visitors.

The park’s communal facilities were part of the comprehensive repair effort. Two storm-damaged pavilions were rebuilt to provide shaded picnic areas for visitors. The project also restored a pedestrian observation area that offers views of the coastline.

While the majority of the park is ready for the public, the playground remains under construction. The facility sustained structural damage to its foundation during a strong nor’easter in October, which caused delays in its completion.

Pavilion reservations will be available online beginning Monday, April 6. The playground is expected to be completed and open to the public by the Mother’s Day holiday weekend.

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