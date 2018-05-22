0 Deadline set for tighter school security

Story Highlights Fla. schools have until Aug. 1 to complete a security risk assessment.

The assessment was mandated after the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The deadline for school districts in Florida to complete a security risk assessment for each public school has been set.

Schools now have until Aug. 1 to comply with a new state law that stems from the Feb. 14 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Read: Parkland parents who lost kids are running for school board

The goal is for school districts to use new technology to better communicate with first responders during an emergency.

The announcement came from a safety and security summit at Seminole State College in Sanford.

Seminole County school teachers have access to a panic button app, which alerts 911 if there is an active shooter, a fire or a medical emergency.

9 Investigates: How safe are Central Florida’s 4K portables?

Capt. Rick Francis, the school system’s safety and security and director, told Channel 9’s Ty Russell that like most other districts, there is still more work to do to follow state law.

"Thankfully, we are ahead of the game on almost all of it,” Francis said. “This is something we've been aggressively doing for 2 1/2 years. "

<<Download the free WFTV news & weather apps>>

The school system also works with the security technology company Mutualink, which organized Tuesday’s event. Mutualink helps law enforcement create a network of surveillance cameras in schools and hospitals so first responders can see real-time video that could help capture a suspect during an emergency.

The Florida Department of Education also plans to hand out $99 million statewide to help upgrade schools with things like locks, steel doors, bullet proofglass and metal detectors.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.