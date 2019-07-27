  • Death investigation underway after ‘foul odor' reported at Tavares apartments, police say

    By: James Tutten

    TAVARES, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a dead person was found inside an apartment in Tavares, according to police.

    Officers said they were called to TavaDora apartments around 6 p.m. after reports of a foul smell coming from one of the units.

    When officers arrived, they found one person dead and a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.
    Police said the man was flown to a hospital.

    Detectives said they are actively investigating this incident and did not give any other details.

