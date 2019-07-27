Death investigation underway after ‘foul odor' reported at Tavares apartments, police say

TAVARES, Fla. - A death investigation is underway after a dead person was found inside an apartment in Tavares, according to police.
Officers said they were called to TavaDora apartments around 6 p.m. after reports of a foul smell coming from one of the units.
When officers arrived, they found one person dead and a man with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police said the man was flown to a hospital.
Detectives said they are actively investigating this incident and did not give any other details.
WFTV has a crew headed to the location to gather more information.
