Brightline ridership continues to climb

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Brightline has seen its daily bookings rise for its Orlando expansion since it debuted in 2023.

The Miami-based intercity rail service to Orlando has grown from 2,800 daily bookings in October 2023 to approximately 4,600 in March 2024. The route between South Florida and Orlando International Airport had 133,928 customers in March, up from 113,874 in February.

“Repeat bookings from our growing long-distance customer database are particularly strong, increasing by approximately 15% month over month,” the report read. “In March 2024, over half of our trains reached load factors of 80% or more, and approximately one in three trains had load factors of 90% or more.”

Read: 2nd person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

See where Brightline plans to open another Central Florida station Brightline announced plans to open a new train station along its high-speed route from Orlando to Miami.

©2024 Cox Media Group