Decades of alleged abuse under investigation at Ormond Beach church and Christian school

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police in Ormond Beach are investigating abuse allegations dating back decades at a church and religious school.

Officials said the allegations of abuse date back to the early 2000s at the Riverbend Academy and Riverbend Community Church.

“We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to supporting potential victims and protecting this community,” said Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey.

Police said the investigation started last week and is working to uncover any potential victims and gather information from individuals who may have been affected.

Riverbend Community Church released the following statement on its social media page:

“Recently, allegations of abuses taking place within the ministry of Riverbend Community Church have been brought to our attention as the current elders. We were not aware of these things and are brokenhearted to learn about egregious sin in our church’s past. We as elders, and we as a church, are deeply saddened and grieve for all who have been abused in any way. We condemn abuse, and we stand against any actions to cover up or conceal sin. We desire to humbly listen to anyone who would like to speak with us. We desire to know the truth and set things right. We continue to pray for those who have suffered abuse. We are committed to keeping all in our ministry safe from abuse. We believe that the church above all should be a people who clearly demonstrate Christlikeness in every way. We acknowledge that the things we are learning do not reflect Christ. We condemn them with deep conviction. These things are all very new to us, and we are humbly committed to truth, safety, transparency, and justice as we work through this.”

Detectives are urging anyone with relevant information to contact the Ormond Beach Police Department.

