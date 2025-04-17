DeLand police say man arrested with bomb-making material inside his home

DELAND, Fla. — Police in DeLand said they arrested a man for possessing potentially explosive devices.

Officers said 21-year-old Sebastian Tinsley was arrested on Monday after troubling items were discovered inside his home.

Police responded to a call for help at his residence on Marlboro Drive.

Officers said several suspicious items were found inside the home, including two colored glass bottles filled with liquid and containing white cloth-like material protruding from their openings.

The items seemed to be homemade incendiary devices, similar to Molotov cocktails, according to a report.

A search warrant was obtained, and the Volusia County Bomb Squad responded to the residence.

Police said multiple glass bottles containing a flammable and combustible liquid were recovered, and field tests confirmed that the contents could potentially cause an explosion.

