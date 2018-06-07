ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is resigning to meet a statutory requirement to run for Orange County mayor.
Demings made the announcement Thursday, almost a year after formally launching his bid for mayor.
Related Headlines
Read: Demings launches Orange County mayoral campaign
Demings was first elected sheriff in 2008 and won reelection in 2012 and 2016.
Prior to being elected sheriff, Demings was appointed Orange County public safety director and Orlando police chief.
Read: Sheriff Jerry Demings to run for Orange County mayor
His wife, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, also served as Orlando police chief prior to being elected to Congress in November 2016.
She lost a bid for Congress in 2012 to Republican Daniel Webster. She also briefly ran against Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs, but she dropped out of that race.
Jose Colom and Robert Edward Melanson are also running for county mayor.
Read: OPD Chief John Mina considers run for Orange County sheriff
The primary is scheduled for Aug. 28, 2018, and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 6, 2018.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}