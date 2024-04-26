Downtown Orlando building sells at steep discount

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A downtown Orlando office building has sold for less than half of its appraised value.

The Fulcrum building at 150 N. Orange Ave. sold on April 23 for $9 million, according to a deed posted to Orange County records. Fulcrum Orange Ave LLC, a company linked to Duvalla Investments in Maitland, bought the building from 150 North Orange Owner LLC, a partnership between Atlanta-based developer Third & Urban and financial partner Federal Capital Partners.

The documented sale price is a 56% drop from the 66-year-old property’s appraised value of $20.8 million, via the Orange County Property Appraiser.

