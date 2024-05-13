Clark Howard: How to get your grocery budget under control

ORLANDO, Fla. — Keeping our budgets in check seems almost impossible right now.

Especially when it comes to filling our pantries.

Consumer adviser Clark Howard says there are several things we can all do to trim our grocery budgets.

Everybody feels inflation differently depending on what’s going on in their lives, except at the grocery store.

Since 2019 the cost of groceries has increased by 25%, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Read: Are US interest rates high enough to beat inflation? The Fed will take its time to find out

One way to help cut costs is by not buying a bunch of groceries at once.

Americans waste nearly $500 billion on uneaten groceries every year.

Another way to avoid overspending is meal planning.

Heading into the store with a plan means you avoid buying items you don’t need.

Read: US consumer sentiment drops to 6-month low on inflation, unemployment fears

And remember, build your plan based on the sales.

The app Flipp will help you do just that.

Flipp allows you to see the sales at every store where you shop.

It will also send you updates when deals are available.

Other apps to consider include Ibotta and Grocery Pal.

Read: Despite numbers showing a healthy economy overall, lower-income spenders are showing the strain

Shoppers should also know when it pays to spend the extra on organic and when it doesn’t.

According to the Environmental Working Group, produce like pineapple, avocado, and sweet potatoes have very low levels of pesticides to begin with.

Skip precut fruits and veggies; do it yourself and save big bucks.

As for where to shop, Howard suggests Aldi, Lidl, Walmart and Costco Wholesale.

Read: More Americans signing up for second job or ‘side hustles’ over inflation, report shows

However, remember, it doesn’t always pay to buy in bulk, and choosing the store brand will always save you big money, maybe even cutting your costs by up to 40%.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group