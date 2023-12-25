More Americans signing up for second job or ‘side hustles’ over inflation, report shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — More people are signing up for a second job or “side hustles” this time of the year.

Reports show inflation may be a big factor as to why more Americans are taking second jobs.

Millions of Americans have signed up in the final months of 2023 for a second job.

The feds are also paying attention to this “jobs” trend.

Researchers with the Federal Reserve Bank said they found the highest number of Americans with a full-time job and a second part-time job this fall since the decline seen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Around 8.4 million people had more than one job in October, which is more than 5% of the workforce.

Job analysts cite multiple reasons including the rise in remote work, holiday expenses, inflation, or preparation for tough times or layoffs.

