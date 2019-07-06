  • Deputies: $5K reward offered after man found dead inside Orange County home

    By: Johny Fernandez , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies surrounded an Orange County apartment complex for hours Saturday morning after a man was found dead.

    The death happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Casa Vida Apartments, west of Pine Hills Road.

    Investigators said the victim, Primes Rucker III, 34, was found inside an apartment, “fatally wounded.”

    Deputies did not give a cause of death or any other details.

    Officials said they are offering a $5,000 reward for information through Central Florida Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477). 

     

