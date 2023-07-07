Deputies investigate deadly shooting at Orange County gas station

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies found a man shot outside an Orange County convenience store Thursday night.
>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Deputies responded to Rose Avenue near Maitland Boulevard in the Lockhart area shortly before 11 p.m.
They said they located a man with a gunshot wound shot near the 7-Eleven store.
READ: Deputies share surveillance video of shooting at Orange County banquet hall that left 2 dead
He was rushed to a hospital but died from his injuries, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.
Channel 9 was near the scene early Friday and watched as detectives collected evidence around fuel pumps outside the store.
Investigators said the victim was in his 20s but did not release his name.
READ: 2 charged with murder for fatal stabbing at Orlando hotel
They did not release details about a possible suspect or motive in the case.
Reporter Q McCray is near the crime scene and will have live updates beginning at 5 a.m. on Eyewitness News.
Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2023 Cox Media Group