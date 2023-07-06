Deputies share surveillance video of shooting at Orange County banquet hall that left 2 dead

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigators are still looking for witnesses to a shooting at a banquet hall last month that left two men dead and sent two others to the hospital.

Deputies were called to Unity Banquet Hall on Hiawassee Rd. just after midnight on June 24 for reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find a man identified as 28-year-old Willie Bell, Jr. in a car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

Responding deputies learned three other men had already been taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. One of them, identified as 36-year-old Jonathan Frazier, died from his injuries two days later.

According to the sheriff’s office, close to 100 people were attending an event at the banquet hall when the shooting started outside, but very few have been willing to talk to investigators about what happened.

As a result, more than a week later, deputies say they still have no suspects or motive for the shooting.

OCSO Homicide detectives need your help.



A shooting, shortly after midnight on June 24, outside of the Unity Banquet Hall on North Hiawassee Road, killed two people and injured two others.



If you can identify the car or people in this video, or have any information about the… pic.twitter.com/1HdnSVtrrQ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) July 6, 2023

In an attempt to generate leads, deputies shared surveillance video from the banquet hall Thursday showing the crowd scatter as the gunshots start while some of the attendees draw their own firearms.

Additional video footage from traffic cameras in the area shows the potential suspect vehicle approaching then fleeing the area.

Deputies are asking anyone who recognizes the car or any of the people in the video from the banquet hall to come forward and help with their investigation by calling Crimeline at 800-423-8477 with any information they have.

Crimeline tips can be relayed anonymously and could be eligible for a reward if the information leads directly to an arrest.

