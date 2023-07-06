Woman accused of shooting into random vehicles killing woman found incompetent

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman accused of shooting into random vehicles and killing a 27-year-old woman was again found incompetent to stand trial on Thursday.

A judge found Angila Baxter incompetent to proceed with her trial, subject to involuntary hospitalization. She was previously also ruled incompetent in June.

Baxter was arrested in January for firing random shots at vehicles, killing 27-year-old mother Nekaybaw Collier.

Baxter told investigators she was shooting because she thought someone was following her.

Baxter is next scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 30.

