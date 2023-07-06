Leesburg man accused of robbing 2 banks in Seminole County on the same day

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Leesburg man was arrested in Seminole County Wednesday, accused of robbing two banks in less than two hours.

According to the sheriff’s office, the first robbery occurred around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Seacoast Bank on State Road 434 in Longwood.

Deputies say the suspect passed a note to the bank teller demanding money. The suspect’s note implied he had a weapon, but he was ultimately unsuccessful and ran away from the scene empty-handed.

Just over an hour later, deputies say the same suspect entered the Bank of America on State Road 46 near Sanford and again demanded money from a teller. This time, he was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen leaving the area in a gray Ford Escape.

Investigators were able to identify 35-year-old Duwane Gilmore as the suspect in both robberies and secured a warrant for his arrest.

Deputies say they tracked Gilmore to a hotel in Lake County where they also found a Ford Escape matching the description of the getaway vehicle in the Bank of America Robbery.

According to the sheriff’s office, Gilmore was arrested “without any issues” on charges of robbery without a firearm, attempted robbery without a firearm, and grand theft.

He’s being held in the Seminole County jail on no bond.

