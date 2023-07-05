Owner of property management company accused of stealing nearly $600K from Seminole County HOA

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — The owner of a property management company for a large HOA community in Winter Springs has been arrested on embezzlement charges.

Investigators said Tammi Morrison stole nearly $600,000 of the HOA’s money in the short time she was in charge.

Winter Springs police said Morrison used the HOA dues to pay her rent, for car repairs, and gave money to her family. Homeowners here say they feel duped.

Officers said Morrison runs Morrison Management LLC, a property management company for several HOAs in the area.

Read: Roof partially collapses, building evacuated during Orange County apartment fire

In 2021, she took over managing the finances for Mt. Greenwood and The Vineyards at Mt. Greenwood HOA.

In August 2022, Winter Springs police said they received a complaint from the homeowners association.

Morrison was arrested last month and charged with grand theft.

Read: Woman killed by alligator while walking dog in South Carolina

Morrison is out of jail after posting $15,000.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group