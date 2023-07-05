Roof partially collapses, building evacuated during Orange County apartment fire

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A building is being evacuated amid a two-alarm apartment fire where a roof partially collapsed, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

The scene is happening on Colonial Grand Boulevard, Fire Rescue tweeted. Smoke and fire can be seen from the roof.

READ: Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for Orange, Osceola counties

Three units are involved in the fire. The building is being evacuated.

No further information was immediately available.

READ: Woman shot in Orange County parking lot was not intended target, deputies say

This is a developing story. Check back later and watch Channel 9 for updates.

READ: Tuesday set global record for hottest day ever

#APTF2- 10024 Colonial Grand Blvd: 2 alarm apt fire, smoke and fire from the roof. 3 units involved, partial roof collapse. Building evacuated. Updates to follow. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 5, 2023

See a map of the scene below.





Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group