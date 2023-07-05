Woman shot in Orange County parking lot was not intended target, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in her 20s was shot in an Orange County parking lot Monday morning when deputies said people in two vehicles started shooting at each other.

Deputies said the woman was not the intended target of the shooting, which happened in the 1400 block of W. Sand Lake Road near the Florida Mall around 5:15 a.m.

Deputies said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

