State revokes license for local car dealership

ORLANDO, Fla — A local car dealership Action 9 has been reporting on for the past two years is shut down after the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles revoked its dealership license. The Benji Auto Sales locations in Orlando and south Florida are both now closed.

Action 9 first reported on the complaints about Benji Auto Sales in 2023. Back then Gordon Hartz claimed the dealership didn’t pay off his trade-in balance right away, which left him making payments on two cars. Under Florida law, car dealerships are required to pay off those loan balances within 10 working days.

“It’s untenable to me. And I don’t understand how somebody can go to work, know that they are doing this to people and not... let them live with themselves,” Hartz said.

Earlier this year, Cody Alexander claimed the same thing happened to him.

Alexander said, “You can do the math there. It adds up really fast when you’re making two car payments that you’re not expecting to make.”

When the Action 9 team stopped at Benji Auto Sales on Orange Blossom Trail earlier this year to ask about the complaints a worker went to get a manager, but the manager wouldn’t come out to address the complaints.

“Oh, they’re very crooked, taking advantage of people,” said customer Sarah Anderson.

Anderson lives in North Carolina. She bought a car from Benji Auto Sales online in May. She claims it arrived with dents all over it and had other problems.

“The left sensor doesn’t work on the tire, so the lane departure warning, it doesn’t work, and the check engines light on,” she explained.

To make matters worse, even though she paid for the Kia Forte in full, she claims she still hasn’t received the title from Benji Auto Sales and hasn’t been able to register it or drive it in North Carolina.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles let us know it revoked the license for Benji Auto Sales because of ongoing problems with late title transfers. The state has received 24-complaints about Benji Auto Sales in the past year. The department said it’s now assisting all customers who filed complaints against Benji Auto Sales.

Several automotive publications reported in June, the owners of Benji Auto Sales bought their first franchise dealership, a Nissan dealership in Victoria, Texas.

Action 9 reached out to the Nissan of Victoria and Nissan’s corporate office to ask if consumers in Texas should be concerned after the State of Florida took action against Benji Auto Sales.

Nissan wouldn’t comment on Benji Auto Sales. When addressing the Texas dealership, it said it expects all its dealers to follow the terms of their dealer agreement as well as all applicable state or local laws.

The dealership in Texas hasn’t responded.

“Avoid it at all costs. Don’t make the same mistake I did. Listen to the reviews online. Read them,” Anderson said.

