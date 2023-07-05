Extreme heat and afternoon rain chances return Wednesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Wednesday’s weather in Central Florida could look like a repeat of Tuesday.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said it will again be very hot, with a high temperature of 95 degrees.

Wednesday forecast Central Florida forecast for Wednesday. (WFTV Staff)

But it will feel much hotter; today’s heat index will reach 110 in spots.

A Heat Advisory will be back in effect for parts of our viewing area.

Scattered storms will return in the afternoon.

Shields said to expect a 50% chance of rain.

And while rain chances will increase tomorrow and Friday, Shields noted that the tropics remain quiet.

