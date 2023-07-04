Drones could help change the way Hurricane Hunters monitor storms

ORLANDO, Fla. — NOAA is planning to launch more drones to help monitor storms this hurricane season.

Last year, a sail drone captured incredible video of a 90-foot wave from inside Hurricane Fiona.

Now NOAA plans to deploy more un-crewed solar and wind-powered vehicles than ever before.

“There’ll be 10 sail drones deployed during the hurricane season, and we’re also keeping two sail drones on land, one on Saint Thomas in the Caribbean and one in St. Petersburg, Florida,” said NOAA Oceanographer Greg Foltz.

Meanwhile, below, 20 to 30 underwater gliders will monitor water temperatures down to one-half mile deep.

“Last year, we only dropped one type of drone. this year, this year we’re looking to drop three types of drones,” said Commander Adam Abitbol, a Hurricane Hunting pilot.

Each of them will be reaching and sampling parts of the hurricane we haven’t been able to access before.

Behind all this innovation, the primary goal is more accurate measurements to create more accurate forecasts.

