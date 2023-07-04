Deputies step up enforcement at Volusia County beaches

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — With thousands of residents and tourists hitting the beaches this July 4 holiday, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said enforcement is being stepped up.

On Tuesday, new signs warning people against bringing alcohol and fireworks onto the beach have been added to almost every bridge warning people to follow the rules.

Sheriff’s deputies have been driving alongside beach patrol on the shoreline to stop people from drinking alcohol or setting off fireworks.

Lifeguards have been staying busy rescuing people from the water this long holiday weekend.

“Our beach took a beating with the last two storms so i mean have some respect for that and use some common courtesy down there. Don’t be shooting off fireworks,” said Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The joint effort comes after a change in state law last month gave the sheriff’s office control of the coast.

Chitwood said that over the past several days it’s allowed lifeguards to save hundreds of people from the ocean and given deputies a chance to lay down the law.

For beach patrol, ocean safety remains a top priority.

Officials warned after last year’s hurricanes there are more holes in the sand which has resulted in rougher conditions on the water.

“As that water is funneling through those holes in the sand bar, it finds that path of least resistance and finds those holes and it starts to cut deeper and deeper, and that’s what creates our rip currents here in Volusia County,” said Volusia County Beach Patrol Captain AJ Miller.

Chitwood told Channel 9 that said visitors in Volusia County have been on their best behavior besides a shooting between two juveniles in DeLand Monday night during a fireworks event.

“We just want to keep the lid here where people have a good time, enjoy themselves and go home safely,” Chitwood said.

Beach patrol is reminding people to only swim in front of staffed lifeguard towers because the rip current risk is high.

