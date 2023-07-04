Heat advisory in effect as July 4th temps soar in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fireworks will be rising tonight on this Fourth of July — but temperatures will rise first, as another very hot day is on tap.

A Heat Advisory will be in effect for all of Central Florida through 7 p.m. Tuesday, meteorologist Brian Shields said.

Shields said while an advisory is not unusual based on the time of year, it is worth noting that today will be unusually hot.

Expect a high of 96 degrees and a sweltering heat index that could climb as high as 112.

Central Florida weather Fourth of July Forecast for Central Florida

As for rain chances, we’re looking at a 50% chance for scattered afternoon storms.

If you plan to head out to catch a fireworks display tonight, rain chances should diminish into the evening, but Shields said he can’t completely rule out the chance for storms.

This pattern should continue for the Channel 9 viewing area over the next few days.

Shields said there’s currently no tropical activity of concern.

Have a safe and happy July 4th!

