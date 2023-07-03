TODAY: Heat safety front and center as soaring temps continue to bake Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The oppressive heat continues in Central Florida.

With holiday activities in full swing and more people heading outdoors for fun and fireworks, heat safety experts are looking to share an important message.

On Monday, Orange County Fire Rescue will remind residents about taking steps to help prevent heat-related illnesses.

READ: Heat index reaching 100s across Central Florida Monday

These soaring temperatures can even lead to death.

Officials plan to discuss ways to prepare for extreme heat so you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe during these scorching summer months.

READ: Police chief: Drug suspect shot, killed by officer in downtown Orlando

OCFR’s news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. in Winter Park.

Click here to watch it live when it happens.

READ: Hot dog: 5 ways to keep pets safe in hot weather; what to do during heatstroke

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group